Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 80,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 599,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,070,000 after buying an additional 281,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,726. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

