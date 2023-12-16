Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 51,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $80.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

