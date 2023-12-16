Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on O. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.