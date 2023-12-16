Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

