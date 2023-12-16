Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.80

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.80 and last traded at $156.40, with a volume of 61778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

The company has a market cap of $907.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $474,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

