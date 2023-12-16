HP (NYSE:HPQ) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Get HP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,388,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,781,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,868,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,388,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,781,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,868,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock worth $279,521,351. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.