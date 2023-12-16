Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Up 12.2%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. 1,196,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,826,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several research firms have commented on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

