Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hypera Stock Performance

Shares of HYPMY opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hypera has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Get Hypera alerts:

About Hypera

(Get Free Report)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

