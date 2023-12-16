iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
iAnthus Capital stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About iAnthus Capital
