iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

iAnthus Capital stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

