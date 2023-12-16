iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 45.0% in November

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iAnthus Capital Trading Up 2.9 %

iAnthus Capital stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

