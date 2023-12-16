Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Cassia Cearley Sells 8,759 Shares

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $140,231.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,233. The company has a market capitalization of $785.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Icosavax, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $16.10.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICVX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Icosavax by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Icosavax by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Icosavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

