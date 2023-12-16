Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 819,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 288,946 shares.The stock last traded at $15.68 and had previously closed at $15.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Icosavax Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $785.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $140,231.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Icosavax by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,117,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,465 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the second quarter worth approximately $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Icosavax by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after buying an additional 1,506,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Icosavax by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,449,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Featured Stories

