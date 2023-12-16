Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Ideal Power Stock Down 3.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.16. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a negative net margin of 6,090.32%.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

