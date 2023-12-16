Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Institutional Trading of Ideal Power
Ideal Power Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.16. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a negative net margin of 6,090.32%.
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
