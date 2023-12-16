Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

ITW stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.09.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

