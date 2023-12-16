Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Raised by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 164.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,798,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,673,000 after acquiring an additional 583,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average is $153.62. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.90.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

