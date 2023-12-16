iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,547,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 578% from the previous session’s volume of 375,844 shares.The stock last traded at $26.55 and had previously closed at $26.75.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $679.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

