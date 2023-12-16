IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires Shares of 14,916 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. 192,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,683. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

