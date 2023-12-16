IMPACTfolio LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 13.0% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $17,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 112.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period.

ESGU traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.93. 514,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

