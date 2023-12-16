IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $201,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

