IMPACTfolio LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NULG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.25. 57,548 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

