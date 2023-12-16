Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Up 11.7% in November

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($31.38) to GBX 2,400 ($30.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 90,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Imperial Brands

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.