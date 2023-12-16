Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

INDB stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,262. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.