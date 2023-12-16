Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $134.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $835.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.794 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

