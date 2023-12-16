Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $230.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

