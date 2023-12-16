Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 2,250 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.6 %

STM stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Our Latest Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.