Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

