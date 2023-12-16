Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 690 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $227.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.25. The stock has a market cap of $167.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.