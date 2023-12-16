Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $126,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

