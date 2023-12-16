Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $134,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.79 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.