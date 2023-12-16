Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $180,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.36. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

