Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.51 million. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

