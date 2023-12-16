Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

