Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,834 shares of company stock worth $2,104,552. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $128.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $129.25. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.