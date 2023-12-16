Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases Shares of 573 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $268,923,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,890,431. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $418.16 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $392.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

