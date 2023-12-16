Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $155,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.95. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

