Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $217,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.