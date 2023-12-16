Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.