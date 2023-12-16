Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.