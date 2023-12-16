ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.05

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 1057135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,923 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $154,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,620,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,113,000 after acquiring an additional 608,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 431.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,500,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,856,000 after buying an additional 129,415 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

