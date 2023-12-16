Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.82

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.82 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $115.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.