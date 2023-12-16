Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DBOC) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DBOC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 4.51% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October alerts:

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS DBOC remained flat at $31.56 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (DBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.