Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Stake Decreased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 231.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 367,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 256,544 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

NAPR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. 2,801 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

