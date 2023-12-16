Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Stake Cut by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBAP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 5,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

BATS XBAP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares. The company has a market cap of $80.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

