Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $759,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 84.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:BAUG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.65. 51,749 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

