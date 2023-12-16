Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 0.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 149,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,775 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

