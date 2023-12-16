Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Holdings Lifted by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,491 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $12,560,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $5,471,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PJUL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 91,839 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.