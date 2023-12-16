Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 2.65% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $229,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $249,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,938 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

