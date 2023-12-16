Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Trading Down 4.1%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.06. 279,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 666,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market cap of $992.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 118,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

