Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO John Gregory Beattie Purchases 47,966 Shares

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 47,966 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,653.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,694.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NOTV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 181,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.64. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Inotiv from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,263,000. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 86.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 358,800 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

