Insider Buying: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Acquires 532 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,454.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,472.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 73,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,838. The firm has a market cap of $235.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8,890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading

